Broncos undrafted rookie spotlight: EDGE Thomas Incoom
The Denver Broncos will have an interesting outside linebacker in training camp this summer after signing Thomas Incoom as an undrafted free agent.
The Broncos did not add a primary pass-rusher in the 2023 NFL Draft, as many speculated they would. Following the draft, one of the undrafted players that was signed was Incoom.
Name: Thomas Incoom
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
School: Central Michigan
Position: Outside linebacker
Incoom is one of the bigger names in the Broncos' undrafted free-agent class, mainly because many draft analysts had a draftable, day-three grade on him.
Incoom began his college career at Valdosta State in Georgia after playing in Stone Mountain, Georgia during high school. Following the 2020 season, he transferred to Central Michigan. Incoom had immediate success there and then had an explosive senior season, registering 11.5 sacks.
Incoom is long and athletic and his best football is well in front of him. He has the physical traits to come into the league and be a disruptive situational pass-rusher with a ton of upside.
He will have to battle his way up the depth chart but he has the chops to do it. The Broncos signed Incoom to a contract with $180,000 guaranteed, the most of any of the team's undrafted signings. That shows that the team was interested in obtaining his services and it could give him a big leg up in the race to make the roster.
Chances of making final 53-man roster (1-10 scale): 4
As far as pass-rushers off the edge go, the Broncos have some big names in Randy Gregory and Baron Browning. They also have last year's second-round pick, Nik Bonitto but beyond that, Incoom faces decent odds. Those odds were certainly better before the team chose to sign free-agent linebacker Frank Clark on Thursday.
The team also has Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick, Chris Allen and another undrafted signing, Marcus Haynes, on the depth chart along with Incoom.
This is certainly going to be a full room but the Broncos should keep five or six of these guys on the final roster. Had the Broncos not signed Clark, Incoom's chances would have been even better, but he should easily find himself on the practice squad with a chance to play some regular-season games this year, at absolute worst.