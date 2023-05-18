Denver Broncos undrafted rookie spotlight: LB Seth Benson
The Denver Broncos have long needed better play and better depth at the inside linebacker position and though it has become the offensive equivalent of the bellcow running back in today's league, it is a position that the Broncos drafted a versatile player in Drew Sanders while also bringing in a couple of undrafted players.
One of those players was Seth Benson, who played his college ball at Iowa.
The Broncos signed Benson following the draft and by all accounts, they got a hard-nosed, scrappy player to add depth to the linebacker group.
Benson was an elite high school player in North Dakota, being named the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2018. He then came to Iowa as a linebacker who weighed just over 200 pounds but he played in seven games as a freshman.
He played in 27 games as a junior and senior and was a sure tackler who also registered some sacks and interceptions. For his career, he had 254 total tackles (13 for loss), five sacks and two interceptions to go along with a recovered fumble.
So how does he fit in with this Broncos team?
Benson is a gritty football player who has terrific fundamentals. He is a good tackler and a hard hitter, willing to put his hat on the ball carrier and make an impact. But he is also not the most athletic and he doesn't possess and above-average traits that are necessary when playing against other professional players.
He is probably going to be a step too slow and would have a hard time being a three-down linebacker at any point in his career. But he has the heart and desire as well as the leadership traits of a player that you love to have around.
Chances to make final 53-man roster (1-10 scale): 2.5
The Broncos have Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton as their starting inside linebackers. The rookie Sanders could also play there but because of his pass-rushing ability, he could be moved all over the formation.
Jonas Griffith, Justin Strnad and Ray Wilborn round out the position and none of those guys will be guaranteed a roster spot, so there is an opportunity here. The guy that makes the team could certainly be the one that performs best on special teams.
And that could certainly be Benson. He has the characteristics of a player who could flourish on special teams and that could be his avenue to the final roster. However, the odds of him doing that can't be placed too high because of his other limitations and because roster spots are so precious.
That said, he should have a very good chance of being a part of the practice squad.