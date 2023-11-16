Denver Broncos mock draft has team taking another Alabama CB in round one
Should the Denver Broncos take another first round cornerback?
In a mock draft from tankathon.com, the Denver Broncos take another Alabama cornerback with their first round pick. Would this be a good selection? Currently, the Broncos hold the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If you were hoping for the Broncos to stink it up this year and continue losing after the team's 1-5 start, well, sorry not sorry.
The team is trending the right way on the draft board, and have ripped off three wins in a row after a 1-5 start. The team has two very winnable games coming up, especially compared to their opponents in Weeks 8 and 10. There is a real possibility that the Denver Broncos are sitting at 6-5 after their Week 12 tilt versus the Cleveland Browns, which puts them even deeper into the playoff picture.
Beating the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have put the Broncos back on the map, and now the team has truly changed the course of their franchise. Well, they do have their first round pick in 2024, and as of now, there are a few positions that the team should target with this pick. I think getting more juice along the defensive line would be smart, perhaps an EDGE rusher.
A wide receiver in round one would also be smart, along with a tight end (if the Broncos could somehow land Brock Bowers). Another huge need is cornerback. The Broncos benched second-year CB Damarri Mathis, and since then, veteran CB Fabian Moreau has held his own in the starting lineup.
Moreau along with Ja'Quan McMillian have helped the defensive resurgence, and while McMillian figures to be a long-term piece for Denver, Moreau is 29 years old and would be 30 by the time the 2024 season begins. I think Moreau has earned a second contract from Denver, but getting younger and potentially better at CB2 is smart.
Well, tankathon.com has mocked the top CB in the 2024 class to the Denver Broncos. Kool-Aid McKinstry is a junior at Alabama and is someone who could instantly bring the Broncos secondary back to lockdown status. Through 38 career games, McKinstry has 85 total tackles, two interceptions, and 22 passes defended.
Here's a great profile on him.
The Denver Broncos have had recent success with Alabama cornerbacks. Patrick Surtain II was the team's first round pick back in 2021 and was a top-10 CB during his rookie season. In his third year, he's firmly established himself as the best CB in football, and is in line to sign a massive extension in the offseason.
Getting a CB2 should be a top priority for the Broncos, and McKinstry would be a rock-solid pick.