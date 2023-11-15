Broncos could find secondary help on the waiver wire
Stud cornerback waived by AFC East team. Could the Broncos take a look and sign him?
Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the Dolphins waived cornerback and special teams player Kelvin Joseph.
Joseph was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with a second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. To be specific, he was the 44th overall pick in that respective draft. He was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2023, ahead of the season. Joseph has mainly played on special teams but has three starts at cornerback. He had a forced fumble in the Divisional game between the 49ers and Cowboys, which is probably the best play of his career.
In his young career, Joseph has the following stats ...
- 30 games
- 3 starts
- 38 tackles
- 32 solo tackles
- 1 tackles for loss
- 1 forced fumble
- 1 fumble recovery
- 4 pass breakups
Overall he has been a solid cornerback and special teamer but he needs consistency, which made Miami waive him. He was a part of the Noah Igbinoghene trade. One of the things I like about Kelvin Joseph is his versatility. Not only can he play on both defense and special teams, but on the defense, he has played at outside corner, nickel, and at safety.
Joseph's best PFF grade was in his rookie year, he had a 71.2 grade.
For me, Joseph can easily make a positive impact on any secondary in this league, so why not put a waiver claim on him? The Broncos' secondary has been improving, but adding a solid special teamer, who can be a good corner and could end up starting would help.
Denver's cornerback room, as of today, is the following.
- Patrick Surtain II
- Ja'Quan McMillian
- Damarri Mathis
- Fabian Moreau
- Tremon Smith
- Riley Moss
- K'Waun Williams (IR)
Moss and Smith have mainly played on special teams so far in the season.
In my opinion, and if healthy, Joseph could instantly be ahead of Damarri Mathis on the depth chart.
Could the Broncos get another cornerback by claiming Kelvin Joseph off waivers? Could Joseph be a good addition to the Broncos?