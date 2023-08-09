Broncos making the AFC Championship game? PFF gives three bold predictions for Denver in 2023
- Can the Broncos be the best team in the AFC?
- Who leads the team in receiving yards? Is Jeudy the easy answer?
3. Rookie receiver leads the team in receiving:
The Broncos wide receiver room has been affected by multiple injuries over the past couple of years. Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick have had ACL tears, Jeudy has had muscle injuries and KJ Hamler had missed some games too. Tim Patrick will miss the season for the second-consecutive season, as he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.
Before the 2023 NFL Draft, it was rumored that the Denver Broncos were trading either Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy. None was dealt, and instead, the Broncos moved up to the second round and invested high-draft capital in former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims. Mims can be an important deep-threat receiver for Denver.
Additionally, the Broncos signed in free agency a couple of wide receivers. These signings include Marquez Callaway and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
Regarding this bold predition, Monson mentions the following ...
""Jerry Jeudy is one of the best route-running separators in the NFL, but his biggest strength is the middle of the field — the area Russell Wilson has struggled to connect with the most. Courtland Sutton has been solid when healthy but has not rediscovered his play from 2019 or threatened to exceed that. Mims excelled in virtually every measure in college and has a skill set that could remind Wilson of Tyler Lockett in Seattle. Mims generated 2.7 yards per route run last season, and all six of his touchdowns came on deep strikes.""- Sam Monson - PFF
Will Mims lead the team in receiving yards?
Which of the three predictions do you think is more likely to happen?