Denver Broncos make puzzling pick at 67, pass on top-flight players
With the 67th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected Drew Sanders, a linebacker from Arkansas. This is a... weird pick by the Denver Broncos. With a ton of talent on the board and players who could fill actual needs, the Broncos went in a different direction, taking an inside linebacker in Sanders.
His scouting report can be seen here.
So, the biggest takeaway that I can see right off the bat, and likely what the Broncos are banking on with this pick is Sanders' ability to be deployed as a true inside linebacker or an edge rusher. He was at Alabama in the 2020 and 2021 seasons before transferring to Arkansas.
In his lone season at Arkansas, Sanders had 103 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, one interception, and five passes defended. I don't think Denver took Sanders with this pick to deploy him as an inside linebacker only.
I'd expect that he'd be someone perhaps in the same mold as Baron Browning, who does play and can play on the inside but perhaps eventually transfers to the edge.
Denver did have some much more urgent needs than linebacker, though. The behemoth tackle from Ohio State, Dawand Jones, could have been a choice there. Kelee Ringo was still on the board; he's a talented cornerback from Georgia.
Tight end Darnell Washington was still on the board as well. He's a true blocking and receiving threat and depending on who you talk to, tight end is a need for Denver. Ricky Stromberg, Sanders' tight end from Arkansas and a center, was also still on the board.
I guess I should not question George Paton and Sean Payton too much, though, as they are both quite solid with their draft ability. After the 2023 NFL Draft, Denver can still dip into the free agent market to shore up the holes that they don't fill during the draft weekend.
However, I do find it odd that Denver did target a position that was not a true need. And to be completely honest, EDGE rusher isn't too much of a need either. Denver does boast some nice depth at EDGE, even without Randy Gregory, who may be gone after this year anyway.
Oh well, I guess no one is always going to be pleased with every pick.
With Drew Sanders, the Denver Broncos will get someone who boasts incredible athleticism, has a tough demeanor, and appears to be versatile with his positions.