Broncos leap up in third round to select Oklahoma wide receiver
After sitting back for over 60 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos made a trade to come up in the third round on Friday night and selected Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims.
The Broncos swapped with the Detroit Lions to get the speedy receiver. In the deal, the Broncos gave pick No. 68 and pick No. 139 to Detroit in exchange for No. 63 and No. 183.
Mims is coming off of a big junior season with the Sooners in which he went over 1,000 yards receiving and found the end zone six times.
The Broncos weren't going into this draft hurting at wide receiver so this trade is a bit interesting, to say the least. There were certainly bigger needs and the players to fill them on the board but someone, likely Sean Payton, saw so much in Mims that he wanted him on the roster.
Mims is 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds. He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and in college, showed the ability to line up all over the field so Payton will be able to experiment with him. He will likely see the field early and often as a rookie.
He also showed the ability to be a productive punt returner so this is a player the team will likely use all over the place. He will be a versatile weapon that Payton will no doubt get the most out of.
Mims will be a player that the Broncos can send on the deep route and he is tremendous with the ball in his hands, racking up yardage after the catch.
His size is going to be a bit of a concern, at least initially, but this is the first pick in the Sean Payton era so his offensive knowledge should be trusted.