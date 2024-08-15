Denver Broncos insider puts shocking player on the roster bubble
Believe it or not, there are only about two more weeks before NFL teams have to start the process of cutting rosters down to just 53 players for the start of the regular season. The first week of the preseason is in the books, and roster competition is still happening all over for the Denver Broncos, but we might be surprised at some of the players currently on the roster bubble.
Sean Payton stated at his Wednesday press availability that there might be 44 spots locked up when it comes to the 53 man roster right now, which means there could be nine spots up for grabs. Going into training camp, not many people would have predicted one of the wide receivers who could be on the chopping block, especially given the fact that he's stayed healthy...
Broncos insider puts WR Tim Patrick on the roster bubble
The idea of Tim Patrick being on the roster bubble is not a new one. In fact, our own Lou Scataglia speculated on the possibility back in June. But it just felt like after Patrick signed a new deal to stay in Denver this year that he would have a good chance of being part of Sean Payton's offense, and having a substantial role in it as well.
9News Broncos insider Mike Klis recently surprised everybody, considering Patrick has had a good camp by all accounts, when he put the veteran receiver among his roster cut candidates.
"Given health, the locks to make the 53-man roster are Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin...
...The next two receivers to make the roster, maybe only one, will come from an eight-man group that includes veterans Tim Patrick, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Johnson, Phillip Dorsett, Jalen Virgil, Michael Bandy, David Sills V and seventh-round rookie Devaughn Vele, who has led the Broncos in outstanding catches during training camp."
Broncos insider Mike Klis
The Broncos could save over $7 million by cutting or trading Tim Patrick before the start of the season. Given the fact that so many young receivers have had strong offseasons -- Rookie Devaughn Vele, Brandon Johnson, David Sills V -- it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for the Broncos to value those cap savings and roll with youth at receiver as opposed to keeping Tim Patrick around.
The business side of the NFL is brutal, there's no question about it. Tim Patrick hasn't gotten the chance to play a single snap for the Broncos over the last two years and would be one of the best comeback stories of the year if he makes the team. But even if Patrick doesn't make the Broncos, he's going to be playing somewhere in 2024. The Broncos aren't the end of the line for him, so long as he's healthy.
The option of the salary cap savings along with paving the way for younger players to sink or swim seems extremely on brand for what Sean Payton and the Broncos have been doing all offseason. It's not that the team wouldn't want Tim Patrick to be part of things, but the Broncos are hoping to overachieve this year while also keeping one eye on the future. Because of the contracts that are coming up for this team, I wouldn't be shocked if the financial implications of cutting Tim Patrick force the team's hand.