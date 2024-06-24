Could this Denver Broncos fan favorite be firmly on the roster bubble?
The Denver Broncos may actually have a bit of an overflow at the wide receiver position, so could this fan-favorite player be on the outside looking in? You really never know. Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has not played in a regular season game since the 2021 NFL Season, and he's missed all of the last two years with a torn ACL and a torn Achilles. It's just been a brutal stretch for "Timmy P" in his return to the football field.
Well, as of now, all signs seem clear that Patrick can return to the lineup, but should we be considering his roster status potentially being in jeopardy? It might sound silly, as Patrick has a very unique skillset for the offense as a big-bodied possession, third-down type of receiver, but what if he just is not playing well enough this offseason?
The team added Josh Reynolds and Troy Franklin into the WR room this offseason. Reynolds came over in free agency and Franklin was a steal in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Another receiver of note returning is Brandon Johnson, who did show some flashes in 2023, and even Lil'Jordan Humphrey was brought back and could play a role in the passing game.
For the Broncos, while they do not have a clear-cut, stud WR1 like other teams, they have a ton of mouths, and one or more of those mouths might not be able to survive final roster cuts and earn a spot on the 53-man roster. That's just how the NFL worlds, and you have to wonder if Tim Patrick could be a roster cut?
I mean, what if Denver wants to add another WR to the mix? What if they sign Hunter Renfrow or Michael Thomas, who are both better than Tim Patrick at this point? What if Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr show out enough to bump Patrick off the roster? Folks, I love Tim Patrick; he seems to be a perfect locker room, culture guy and could still have a role on this team, but there's also the possibility that he doesn't make the roster.
He hasn't played a regular season game since 2021. What if he's just not his old self?