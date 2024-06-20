Denver Broncos have two insanely obvious breakout players for the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos all of a sudden have quite a few young players, and two of them could be obvious breakout candidates in 2024. Denver has young talent on both sides of the ball, and some of that talent has already arrived, Patrick Surtain II was a top-10 CB during his rookie season, and offensive guard Quinn Meinerz was among the best in the NFL at his position in 2023.
There are other players on the roster who are itching to show the NFL world what they can do. In a perfect world, Denver has multiple breakout candidates on both sides of the ball that can help lead them into the postseason. However, there may only be a couple for Denver, but that's better than nothing.
Are these two players the most obvious breakout candidates for the team in 2024?
DE Zach Allen
Zach Allen is set to enter his age-27 season in the NFL, and has played each year of his career within Vance Joseph's defenses in Arizona and Denver. Through his five seasons played thus far, his quarterback hits and total tackles have slowly climbed up, and even his sack totals have progressed. In 2023, he had arguably the best year of his career, as in 17 games, he amassed five sacks, 60 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits.
In his second year with the Denver Broncos, he'll now have the luxury of playing within a more stout defensive front that saw guys like John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, and Angelo Blackson enter the equation. There is also reason to believe that the young trio of pass rushers in Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Baron Browning can take a huge step foward.
Both Cooper and Bonitto did indeed play their best ball in 2023, and now EDGE Jonah Elliss of the 2024 NFL Draft enters the mix. The defensive front seven as a whole is more talented on paper for 2024 than it was at any point in 2023. Well, Allen is the best player from this unit, so there is reason to believe that he can enjoy the best season of his career.
In fact, I do not think it's out of the realm of possibility to see Zach Allen flirt with 10 sacks and 30 QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season.
WR Marvin Mims Jr
In his rookie season, Marvin Mims Jr earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. He was among the best return men in the NFL and just created another wrinkle for the Denver Broncos. As a wide receiver, he did not get a ton of run, but did average 17.1 yards per reception and caught 22 passes. Sean Payton seems poised to make a deliberate effort to involve Mims more in the passing game in year two, and that would be the right decision.
He's got the highest ceiling of any offensive play-maker frankly and has the ability to go over the top of opposing defenses with his speed. In an ideal world, Marvin Mims Jr doesn't have to be the primary returner for the Denver Broncos, as he is best suited to carving out a huge role in the passing game.
With a better fit at QB in Bo Nix, the offense should, in theory, be better. Many players across the NFL make that desired year-two jump. What is stopping Marvin Mims Jr from being the next player to do that?