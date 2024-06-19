PFF ranks Denver Broncos RB unit hilariously low ahead of the 2024 NFL Season
One unit that does need to perform better in the 2024 NFL Season is the Denver Broncos RB unit, as that group does not seem to be that highly thought of. The Broncos predominantly used Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Jaleel McLaughlin out of the backfield during the 2023 NFL Season. If nothing else, the unit is deep, and it potentially got deeper this offseason.
The team has the trio just mentioned returning, and they also added RB Audric Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft, a bruising running back who could slide into this unit or even bump a veteran RB off the roster. Right now, McLaughlin actually seems to be the "best" RB this offseason for the Broncos. With Williams. Perine, McLaughlin, and Estime now in the picture, there has to be at least one odd-man out, right?
Probably, but even with the unit appearing to be deep, it still came in quite low on PFF's RB unit rankings:
"Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin was the bright spot of the Broncos' rushing attack last season, posting an 84.5 PFF rushing grade on 76 carries. The big disappointment was Javonte Williams, who earned just a 64.4 rushing grade after recovering from a major knee injury in 2022.- Trevor Sikkema
Perhaps Williams just needed a year to get his confidence back, because he was a highly touted running back in the 2022 NFL Draft."
Well, there's a mistake here, as Williams was from the 2021 NFL Draft, not 2022, so that need fixed. Anyway, Sikkema oddly did not mention Perine, who was lethal as a pass-catcher and showed up in late-game situations. Overall, the Broncos might just have a bottom-5 RB unit like PFF suggests, and the unit does need to simply perform better in 2024.
With a better fit at QB in the offense in Bo Nix, that should help the running game out a bit, and maybe Javonte Williams being another year removed from his knee injury suffered in 2022 could help him get back to his old self. Right now, it seems like Samaje Perine might be the odd man out here. The Broncos RB room could look like Javonte Williams, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin in the 2024 NFL Season.
And perhaps, the Broncos stick another RB on the practice squad.