Denver Broncos could become a free agent destination in the 2025 NFL Offseason
The Denver Broncos could be one of the league's surprise teams in 2024. Could that make them a free agent destination the following season? The Broncos have stunk so bad, frankly, that I don't think we'll know how to act if they are a good football team in 2024. Since we've seen horrible football teams in Denver year after year, some in the fanbase still might be pessimistic if the team is in a good spot in 2024.
Well, the past does not have an impact on the 2024 Denver Broncos, and the coming season could be the beginning of a new and improved era. There is nothing anywhere saying that the Broncos cannot be a very good team in 2024. There is nothing anywhere saying that Bo Nix cannot be a prolific rookie QB, perhaps as good as CJ Stroud was in 2023.
What if the Broncos are good?
It's very possible, and depending on how the season goes and just how good they are, the organization can quickly turn into a free agent destination, where players deliberately want to come play for the Denver Broncos. I already think Denver has an advantage in this department with Sean Payton as head coach.
Payton is one of the very best in the NFL, and has to be one of the more popular coaches that players love playing for. But being in a position where the Broncos found their franchise QB and could go all-in for 2025 and beyond could lead them to become a place where players actively want to come play.
Just look at what the Houston Texans have done this offseason. After their breakout year in 2023, they decided that enough was shown last year to go all-in on the future. They traded for Stefon Diggs, signed Danielle Hunter, and made a slew of other all-in type of moves. This is what the Denver Broncos could be in the 2025 NFL Offseason.
It would be a totally new experience for Broncos fans, but we've suffered long enough.