This notable statistic nearly guarantees the Broncos respectable season in 2024
The Denver Broncos are lucky to have Sean Payton as their head coach, and this notable statistic about Payton almost guarantees success in 2024. Payton has coached 16 seasons in the NFL as the head man between the New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos. Through those 16 seasons, Payton has compiled a record of 160-98, which is good for a .620 winning percentage.
He's also earned a 9-8 playoff record as well. Winning 62% of his regular season games means his teams have averaged 10.54 wins per 17-game season. That, folks, is excellent. Now yes, Sean Payton has had some losing seasons, but not many. He's had just five losing seasons in 16 years and one season at the .500 mark.
He's got 10 winning seasons in 16 years, which is astounding. Well, this one statistic could truly guarantee the Broncos a certain amount of success in 2024. Payton has never won less than seven games in any year of his head coaching career. Never.
He's finished with seven wins in four of his 16 seasons as head coach. In 2007, and 2014-2016, Payton coached 7-9 teams with the New Orleans Saints. Approaching 20 years as a head coach in the NFL, why should we expect something different from Sean Payton and his 2024 season with the Broncos?
He led the team to eight wins after a 1-5 start and after going 5-12 the previous season. Furthermore, you could argue that the Broncos did get better at several positions, so isn't nine or 10 wins firmly possible? The answer is yes. It's nice that the team made a push to hire Sean Payton, as he's been one of the best in the NFL during the 21st century.
HIs consistency at the helm is evident, and that should continue in 2024 with the Denver Broncos.