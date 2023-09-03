Denver Broncos have golden opportunity in front of them in 2023
The Denver Broncos first eight games might end up making or breaking their season in 2023
If the Denver Broncos want to get back to being a winning team in the 2023 NFL season, they'll have to take advantage of everything they can. Their first eight games of the season are a perfect chance to do that. Things appear to be looking up for the Denver Broncos in 2023. With a future Hall of Fame head coach in town and an improved roster, there's a lot to be excited about.
I also think Denver got dealt a really nice hand with their schedule in 2023. They plan nine home games, have a bye week in the middle of the season, don't have an overly tough slate of opponents, and don't have any international games. There's a lot to like about Denver's schedule in 2023, especially their first eight games.
In their first eight games, they have five of them at home and have games against what seem to be weaker opponents in the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers. They also have both of their matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs in their first eight contests, and Chiefs' DT Chris Jones recently said on Twitter that he won't return to the Chiefs until week eight due to the contract dispute.
Well, if he is a man of his word, the Broncos won't have to deal with Jones in their week six tilt against KC. Their last opponent during this stretch is the New York Jets, who they play in week five at home. The Jets truly feel like a version of the 2022 Denver Broncos. That is obviously going to be a fun matchup.
Denver's schedule gets a bit harder during their second-half slate of games, so I think there is a golden opportunity in front of them to take advantage of their first eight games. Playing five of their first eight games at home and not having an overly tough schedule during this time is something that good football teams can take advantage of.
I'm thinking that the Denver Broncos simply cannot be worse than 5-3 at the bye week. I think getting to five wins puts them in a great spot to finish with nine or 10 to end the 2023 NFL season. Being at 5-3 at the bye week puts them right in the think of the AFC Wild Card race, and if they are able to beat the Chiefs at least once, could also put them in the middle of the AFC West divisional race.
What do you think? Are the first eight games for the Broncos a great chance to get ahead of the curve?