The Denver Broncos have all the makings to be the 2023 Houston Texans
The Denver Broncos could end up being a breakout team in 2024. Could they be as good as the 2023 Houston Texans? Yes, they can, and they have the roster talent to do it. More broadly, the Broncos in 2024 could be one of the NFL's breakout teams. The league usually has one or two of these teams per year.
in 2023, it was the Houston Texans. The New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars held that honor in 2022. All three teams won nine or 10 games. Well, what is stopping the Denver Broncos from doing this same thing in 2024? What are they missing? Sure, the roster itself might not be excellent, but I am not trying to say this team is winning the Super Bowl this year.
They aren't, However, the roster is quite good enough to be a competitive team. I mean, my goodness, a much less talented roster with bottom-10 QB play scraped together eight wins in 2023.
Offensively, the Broncos brought in a rookie QB that fits what they want to do. They have deep groups at wide receiver and running back, and perhaps if Greg Dulcich can stay healthy, they will have a viable tight end. Along the offensive line, the Broncos are four starters strong. The center position is up in the air with Lloyd Cushenberry's departure, though.
Defensively, Denver finally brought in some help along the defensive front, including two depth DTs in Angelo Blackson and Malcolm Roach. They traded for a plus defender in John Franklin-Myers, and did address their other weakness in the secondary. Adding Levi Wallace, Brandon Jones, and Kris Abrams-Draine this offseason helps round out the unit that already featured Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian.
Overall, the Broncos season hinges on how efficient QB Bo Nix can be as a rookie. Early reports suggest that Nix is actually doing quite well thus far. Listen, the Broncos ceiling in 2024 is going to be modest, most likely, but you cannot tell me this team doesn't have enough talent to be a breakout squad.