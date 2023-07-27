3 free agents Broncos should sign for training camp, and 2 to avoid
- Stud running back
- Some blocking and beef
- Don't fall for this RB
By Ryan Heckman
Now that NFL training camps are kicking off, with both rookies and veterans reporting, rosters are about to get even more of a shake-up. The Denver Broncos are pretty much set with the guys they're bringing into camp, but there could always be room for improvement.
The Broncos could be a sneaky, competitive team this year if a few things go right. But, the roster might benefit from adding a couple more veteran free agents.
Whom should Denver target, and bring in, for training camp? We list three possible targets, while adding two guys Denver should completely avoid.
Dalvin Cook, RB
The running back position should be a strength for the Broncos this season, assuming all goes well with Javonte Williams returning from injury. The team plans to ease him in, of course, and will not push him. Behind Williams is veteran Semaje Perine, who is a capable backup and can also catch the football.
But, if the Broncos truly wanted to do everything possible to win this year and even to just compete within the division, signing Dalvin Cook would be a smart move. Forming a two-headed monster between Williams and Cook, while keeping them both fresh by not overworking either one, could be the perfect strategy. Not to mention, Sean Payton loves his running backs.
That would relegate Perine to more of a reserve role, but give the Broncos what might be the best back field duo in football, should health be on their side.