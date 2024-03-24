Denver Broncos free-agency roundup: Where have former players signed?
A look at where some players that were with the Denver Broncos last season have signed as free agents.
Lloyd Cushenberry, Center- Tennessee Titans
After a rough start to his career in Denver, Lloyd Cushenberry had a terrific 2023 season for the Broncos and earned himself a nice new deal in the process. The only problem was that the deal was too rich for the Broncos.
The Tennessee Titans have been one of the most active teams in the league since free agency started and they came forward with an offer of four years and $50 million, making him one of the highest-paid centers in the league. One can't blame him for taking that offer.
Cushenberry started in 57 games for the Broncos in four seasons after being drafted in the third round of the 2020 draft out of LSU. While there, he helped the Tigers win a national championship.
Chris Manhertz, TE- New York Giants
Chris Manhertz was signed as a blocking tight end by the Broncos last offseason and that will be his only year with the team. He caught two passes for the Broncos and will now head to the Big Apple where he'll take on a similar role with the Giants.
Undrafted out of Canisius in 2015, the Giants will be the sixth different team for Manhertz. The Giants are the same team that signed former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.