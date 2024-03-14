Former Broncos quarterback could be back in the mix for a starting role in New York
Drew Lock sets his sights on starting in the Big Apple.
Former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock signed a 1-year, $5 million contract with the New York Giants on Tuesday.
Just two years ago, Lock was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster deal that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos. At that time, Lock had high hopes of revitalizing his career in Seattle. However, after a preseason-long competition, the incumbent Geno Smith was given the starting nod. Unfortunately for Lock, Smith seized the opportunity and never relinquished the starting role. Smith's unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2022 campaign earned him the title of Comeback Player of the Year.
Following his two-year stint in Seattle, Lock has now decided to venture out east. In New York, the former 2nd round draft pick is expected to join as a veteran backup for Daniel Jones. Although Jones currently holds the starting quarterback position for the Giants, recent comments by Rich Eisen have sparked speculation. Eisen boldly claimed last week during one of his segments on the Rich Eisen Show that the Giants are 'absolutely done with Daniel Jones.' He further elaborated, stating, the Giants are 'Done. Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it... The words I heard at the combine multiple times were "buyer’s remorse.
While it's common for team reports during this time of the year to serve as mere smokescreens to mislead opponents about draft board strategies, there may be some validity to the Giants' purported impatience with Jones. Moreover, Jones is in the process of recovering from a recent ACL injury sustained in November, which is expected to sideline him for 8-10 months.
For Drew Lock, this could very well be his third time fighting for a team’s starting quarterback position. Unfortunately, he hasn't always been dealt a favorable hand, and his latest scenario appears to be no different as Jones is set to earn a guaranteed pay of $35.5 million for the upcoming season. However, the Giants haven't ruled out the possibility of a trade or a change in direction at the quarterback position. The team currently holds the No. 6 overall draft pick in next month’s NFL draft, adding another layer of intrigue to the quarterback situation.
Realistically, the odds of Drew Lock earning the starting job in New York aren’t very favorable. However, Lock still has a decent chance of seeing significant playing time, regardless of how the Giants decide to handle the future of their quarterback position.