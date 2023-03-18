3 Broncos from 2022 roster who face uncertainty following recent signings
Dalton Risner, Guard
It's not a huge surprise that the Broncos have not re-signed free agent guard Dalton Risner, but it is a bit of a surprise that he hasn't been signed by another team.
Minutes into the window in which teams could begin negotiating with players around the league, the Broncos agreed to a deal with Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers. That certainly showed that the team was looking in a new direction and that Risner, the former second-round pick, likely needed to start looking for a new team.
But to this point, that team has not come calling. Is Risner looking for too much money? Are teams scared off by some of the mediocre play he exhibited in Denver? It could be a combination of both.
Either way, Risner's professional future is quite uncertain. Is there a chance that he comes back to Denver? Never say never, but it would be a slim one unless the team decides to move Quinn Meinerz over to center and brings Risner in for the other guard spot on a cheap deal.
Risner is looking for stability for himself and his family. He is a Colorado boy but he has to take all things into consideration. It is likely that another team will eventually get him signed to a new deal, but it is also likely that his new deal won't be the one he initially hoped for.