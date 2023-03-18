3 Broncos from 2022 roster who face uncertainty following recent signings
Montrell Washington, Wide Receiver
The Broncos have not signed a wide receiver in free agency this offseason aside from Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who will be on the back end of the roster, but an under-the-radar move made by the team could signal some uncertainty for Montrell Washington.
The Broncos brought in Tremon Smith as a free agent. The former sixth-round pick will be playing for his sixth NFL team in Denver. A cornerback by trade, Smith is an effective kick returner, and that is where he could cut into what Washington does.
The Broncos selected Washington in the fifth round of last year's draft. The main reason he was taken was for his ability as a return man and it became clear early in training camp that he would have that job.
On the season, Washington averaged 18.9 yards on 18 kickoff returns and 8.5 yards per return on the 32 punts that he brought back. He longest kickoff return went for 29 yards and his longest punt return was for 30 yards. Those are very average numbers.
Last season, Smith averaged 21.9 yards returning kicks for the Houston Texans and 13.3 yards per punt return. For his career, he averages 24.7 yards per kick returns. That said, there is a very real chance he will take Washington's spot there.
That means that Washington will need to step up as a receiver for the Broncos. Last season, he caught just four passes for two yards and carried the ball five times for 30 yards.
He has plenty of appeal as a gadget player, but there may not be room on the roster for him, especially if he loses the returning duties to Smith.