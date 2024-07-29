Denver Broncos face crucial test to open up the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos may end up being one of the breakout teams in the NFL for the 2024 season, but they have a huge test to open up the year. And how well they do on this test could impact the rest of the season, especially if you are one who believes in momentum.
The Broncos have improved their roster at several positions this offseason, and none more important than quarterback, where 12th overall pick Bo Nix hopes to solve the team's long-term QB inconsistencies.
Denver will play nine away games this year, and their stretch to open up the 2024 NFL Season could end up being quite the test for the upstart team. To begin the season, they travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks. In Week 2, they host Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Weeks 3 and 4, they will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers and New Jersey to face the New York Jets.
If we combine the records of these four teams from 2023, it would be 35-33. Their opponents to open up the 2024 NFL Season had a combined winning percentage of .514 in the 2023 NFL Season. While that may not mean much to you, consider just how hard it is to win in the NFL. Three of their first four opponents had winning records in 2023, and to make matters worse, three of the Broncos first four games are on the road.
It would not shock me to see the Broncos not being favored in any of their first four games, and this early season test can truly have a huge impact on the rest of the season. If Denver can split their first four games or even go 3-1, the team would surely be feeling great about their chances.
But a 1-3 or 0-4 start could have them questioning themselves early on. Sure, with a veteran coaching staff, they may be able to find a way to stabilize the team, much like they did in 2023, but we saw just how much the Broncos rough start in 2023 hurt them the rest of the way.
They finished 7-4 across their last 11 games and still only managed eight wins. Had Denver split their first six games instead of going 1-5, they would have likely won 10 games and earned a playoff spot. This is precisely why the first four games of the 2024 NFL Season for the Denver Broncos are so important.