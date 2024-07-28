Bo Nix may have accidentally spilled the beans on Broncos starting QB job
Does Bo Nix know something we all don't about the Denver Broncos' quarterback competition? Well, in reality, he probably knows a lot we don't know as far as the competition is concerned, but did the Broncos' rookie accidentally spill the beans that he's going to be the team's starting quarterback when the season opens in Seattle?
You be the judge.
Nix was asked about the last game he played in Seattle as a member of the Oregon Ducks, which was a heart-breaking loss against the Washington Huskies during the 2023 season. Nix and the Ducks charged from behind against Washington to take a four-point lead after trailing by 11 points in the second half.
That lead disappeared quickly after a touchdown drive from Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze, a pair of top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
When Nix was asked about that particular game, he was asked specifically about starting his NFL career in the same city where he may not have the fondest memories from the end of his college career:
"I think about that a lot. It’s one of those things that honestly I hope I never forget because of the learning things that happened. It’s only fitting that I get to start there this year and that’s where my NFL journey takes off. We’re going to be ready to roll. We’re going to come out with some enthusiasm and hopefully not let that happen again."- Bo Nix (via Broncos PR)
It's only fitting that I get to start there this year and that's where my NFL journey takes off...
How about that?
Now, Nix could easily backtrack that comment and say that he is speaking generally about the season opening in Seattle and that is the literal beginning of his NFL journey, regardless of whether or not he's the starter or the backup.
But that sounds like a starter talking, at least to me.
Nix's comments at the podium came on the heels of Sean Payton dropping this little nugget:
" There will be a time when you’ll see the rotation begin to change in a certain way. At some point, it’ll clear itself up, but nothing to report right now."- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
Again, I'm not going to sit here and say that Bo Nix is going to be named QB1 during the Broncos' off day on Sunday and be the starter for the first padded practice on Monday, but what I'm interested by is the timing of Sean Payton saying that the rotation will begin to change in a certain way and Bo Nix talking like he is going to be playing against Seattle.
It's very possible he was just speaking generally, but Nix might have just spilled the beans about the starting QB job ultimately being his for Week 1 of the 2024 season despite the optics of a continued competition between Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson.