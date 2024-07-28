Did the Denver Broncos aid in this young NFC quarterback getting paid?
The Denver Broncos faced Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 NFL Season. Did this game help Love recently get a mega contract extension? In Week 6 of the 2023 season, the Broncos beat the Packers by a final score of 19-17.
In that game, QB Jordan Love went 21/31 for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He earned a 90.8 passer rating, which isn't too good, but isn't bad by any means. Well, Love and the Packers just agreed to a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid QB in NFL history.
He is tied with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence at $55 million per season. Did his loss to the Denver Broncos help propel him to this massive payday? In the 11 games Jordan Love played in after his loss to the Denver Broncos, the Packers went 7-4.
Jordan Love completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,896 yards, 22 touchdowns, four interceptions, and earned a stellar passer rating of 104.4.
You have to wonder if the Packers loss to the Denver Broncos made a switch flip for the young quarterback. In the first six games of the 2023 NFL Season, including their match up with the Broncos, the Packers went just 2-4, and Love tossed 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
They weren't at all playing well, but after their loss to the Broncos, things did seem to change for the long-term. Denver also played the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions in 2023, two teams they lost to. Their starting QBs, Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff, also got long-term deals worth well over $50 million per season.
Maybe the Broncos were just unlucky in that regard during the 2023 NFL Season? But more specifically, something changed in a big way for Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, and their loss to the Denver Broncos could have led to something much bigger.