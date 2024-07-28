Broncos could be compelled to make major move around rookie QB Bo Nix
Thus far, Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix has done quite well in his first offseason in the NFL. Well, just how much can he push this envelope? Every single rookie quarterback is different; not all of them will play as well as CJ Stroud or as poorly as Bryce Young, for example. It's a huge reason why trying to draft a starting QB is one of the hardest things to do in professional sports.
Well, Broncos first-round rookie QB Bo Nix could end up being his own quarterback, as the rookie passers that came before him have absolutely no bearing on how well he plays in the NFL during his first season. In Denver, Nix has just about everything he needs to success; he's got the head coach, offensive line, and play-makers. Sure, the Broncos don't have an elite play-maker, but the amount of viable options they have is astounding.
Really, the only spot on offense that needs to be better is tight end, and thus far, the early reports look great for third-year tight end, Greg Dulcich. Between now and the 2024 NFL trade deadline, much can happen. Bo Nix can struggle to adjust to the speed of the NFL, but the total opposite can also happen.
Just because the Denver Broncos have been a mostly bad football team in recent seasons, does not mean they can't light it up this year. What if Nix pays so well that the Broncos actually feel compelled to make a major move? What if one of the few disgruntled wide receivers becomes available in a trade?
Plus, I think we also have to consider just how stubborn Sean Payton is; and I do not think that is a bad thing, either. Payton clearly wanted Nix on his team and obviously thinks that he can be the franchise QB for the Denver Broncos. He may want to do everything on his power to make sure that Nix works out for the franchise and for his own legacy.
Could we see the Broncos actually feel compelled to make a major move around Bo Nix? There might not be many major moves left to make, but the idea has to be entertained.