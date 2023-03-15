Denver Broncos are establishing a clear offensive identity
After a couple of days of free agency, the Denver Broncos are clearly establishing a true offensive identity, and it's a beautiful thing.
Regardless of how the Broncos score points, they need to score points in 2023. I personally couldn't care less if they put Garett Bolles in the backfield and ran the ball with him 43 times a game. After years and years of inept offenses, the team appears to be establishing a true offensive identity.
The team is signing free agents that are fitting a clear purpose on the team.
Mike McGlinchey, the big-time right tackle acquisition, is a stellar run blocker. In fact, he's one of the best run-blocking tackles in the NFL.
Ben Powers, the big-time guard acquisition, is also a stellar run blocker. What's nice is that both are improving and are adequate in pass protection.
Continuing on, the team is also expected to sign Chris Manhertz, who is a true blocking tight end himself and can act as a sixth offensive lineman.
On Tuesday, news broke that the Broncos plan on signing Samaje Perine, a former Cincinnati Bengal who was the backup to Joe Mixon for a few years. Well, what does Perine do well as a back? He's all of 5'11", 240 pounds, and is a truly physical runner.
Furthermore, he can catch passes out of the backfield, which is a must with Sean Payton running backs. Perine will likely be a short-yardage option for the Broncos perhaps on the goal line and on third and fourth and short.
On a side note, Denver should add another running back in free agency, as Perine is not someone who can handle RB1 duties from week to week. The nature of his playing style does not give him much room for big, explosive plays. However, he's a hard-nosed runner who does fit into what Denver has done thus far in free agency.
It's clear that the Denver Broncos want to run the absolute snot out of the football and wear down their opponents.
The team can still make more moves if they wanted to, and I'd love to see them add a free agent center, but so far, the offensive identity is clear.