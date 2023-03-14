5 more big moves the Denver Broncos could make after spending spree
The Denver Broncos have clearly been one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL in terms of upgrading their roster heading into the 2023 NFL free agency signing period. The new league year officially opens up on Wednesday afternoon, and when it does, the team is going to have a flurry of moves to "officially" announce including:
OT Mike McGlinchey
OG Ben Powers
DL Zach Allen
LB Alex Singleton
QB Jarrett Stidham
RB Samaje Perine
TE Chris Manhertz
You love to see the aggressiveness from the Denver Broncos in the first two days of the unofficial start to NFL free agency, and it will be fascinating to see where it goes from here. The team should have around $8-10 million in available cap space and this year's draft class -- with no first or second-round picks -- isn't going to count much against the salary cap at all.
There are also potential restructures the Denver Broncos have not yet touched to make additional moves as they see fit. Bigger moves could yet be on the horizon. What could GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton do? Let's take a look.
5 moves the Denver Broncos could still make after their spending spree
1. Sign a free agent center
The Denver Broncos made big moves to upgrade the offensive line already by signing right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers. Could the next move be to upgrade the center position?
As of right now, the options there are former third-round pick Lloyd Cushenberry III and former fifth-round pick Luke Wattenberg. Although Cushenberry wasn't drafted by the current regime and Wattenberg wasn't picked for this specific coaching staff, it's reasonable to assume one or both of those guys could still be well-liked in the building.
Don't rule out either of those guys playing in 2023, but the center market has been very team friendly with many of the deals right now hovering between $4 million and $6million in average annual value. That's certainly something the Broncos could fit in their budget if they really like someone like Evan Brown (Lions), or maybe pay a little more for former Bronco Connor McGovern (Jets) or veteran Ben Jones.
And yes, that Connor McGovern is available. The other Connor McGovern who plays interior offensive line in the NFL -- formerly of the Cowboys -- signed with the Buffalo Bills. Very confusing.