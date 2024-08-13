Denver Broncos could soon name Bo Nix as the starting QB for the 2024 season
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix is clearly running away with the starting job, so could the team officially name him as the starter soon? It's been announced previously that Bo Nix would start the Broncos second preseason game. This game happens to be their first home game, and it is against the Green Bay Packers.
In Week 1 of the preseason, Nix looked solid, going 15/21 for 125 yards and one touchdown. He really should have had two TD passes, but WR Josh Reynolds could not haul a Nix pass in that was perfectly thrown. In many instances, a QB's production will take a hit because of other players, not because of them doing something wrong.
Bo Nix was far from perfect, but he showed a lot of promise for a rookie QB making his first NFL start. Anyway, the second preseason game gets us that much closer to the the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Denver travels to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 1, so it'll be a hostile environment, but at this point, we all know that Bo Nix will be the starter, right?
With less than a month to go before Week 1, the Broncos would greatly benefit by officially naming Nix the starter after the Week 2 contest with the Packers. This gives the offense an identity and allows them to get behind Nix and finally deploy the long-term plan.
There is no benefit to starting Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson. No offense to those guys, but what good will it do the Broncos? None. In fact, if Wilson can put together another solid outing, I would not be surprised to see Denver move on from Stidham in some capacity. When they traded for Wilson from the New York Jets, my initial thought was that he'd ideally do enough to be the QB2.
Right now, the Denver Broncos could be on the cusp of starting something great. The team has new ownership, new uniforms, and a rookie QB. They've also got an elite head coach and could be entering a very prolific and successful long-term period.