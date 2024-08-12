Broncos just became much more likely to be the NFL's 2024 breakout team
The Denver Broncos saw a very good debut from their rookie QB, Bo Nix, and this makes is that much more likely that they can be a breakout team for 2024. Some of us were not surprised to see Nix play as well as he did in his NFL debut. The rookie passer went 15/21 for 125 yards and one touchdown. He really should have had closer to 150 yards and two touchdowns, but Broncos WR Josh Reynolds mistimed what was a beautifully thrown ball in the end zone from Nix.
All in all, you have to love what Nix did on the field, and if you aren't a little bit excited about what you saw, I don't know what to tell you. As of now, it has to be a matter of time before the Broncos formally name Nix their starter, as there is sincerely not a single benefit in existence in starting Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson.
At this point, Bo Nix being the starting QB and perhaps continuing to play well during the rest of the preseason and into the regular season could lead the Broncos to being one of the NFL's breakout teams for the 2024 season. Every year, there is always at least one team who greatly defies expectations, and it's Denver who has the formula to do just that this season.
In 2023, they won eight games with a bottom-10 QB in Russell Wilson, historically bad defense for about six weeks, and were in year one of a new head coaching regime. Heading into 2024, they have a QB that fits their system much better, a defense that is obviously stronger along the defensive line, an are now in year two of the Sean Payton era.
I am not here saying that the Broncos will make the playoffs; I don't think they will in 2024, but they got better for this season and won eight games last year. Can't that mean they win nine games at least in 2024? I am totally on board with the 2024 Denver Broncos. They have the necessary pieces in place to cause some trouble this coming season.