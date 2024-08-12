Free agents the Denver Broncos must sign after preseason Week 1
The Denver Broncos secured a four-point victory in their first preseason game in 2024 against the Indianapolis Colts, but they must sign these free agents.
The Broncos must continue finding ways to improve the roster, and after their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, they have every reason to add some more bodies to the roster. The team beat the Colts by four points, but it was far from a perfect game, and since there is still roughly a month between now and the first regular season game, Denver has time to sign some players and get them up to speed.
Let's dive into three players the Broncos must sign after preseason Week 1.
Logan Thomas, TE
Tight end Logan Thomas is again a free agent after being cut recently by the San Francisco 49ers. Broncos depth TE Lucas Krull had a costly fumble yesterday and just did not do himself any favors. Outside of Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich, there isn't anyone else in this room worth talking about at the moment, but Thomas could be a nice floor-raiser and a late offseason add for the Broncos.
He is 33 years old, but in 2023, he hauled in 55 passes for 496 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught over 70% of his targets, so if nothing else, Thomas could slide into a TE3 role with the team and catch a pass here and there. He's also played in 94 regular season games, so he'd easily be the most experienced TE on the roster.
The Broncos are not going to sign very notable players at this point in the offseason, but Logan Thomas could be a smart add in August.
Hunter Renfrow, WR
Newly added free agent WR Josh Reynolds dropped a beautifully thrown ball by Bo Nix in the first half of the team's first preseason game, and returning WR Tim Patrick got called for a very unnecessary taunting penalty. Even though the Broncos do have bodies at the position, the first preseason game did show us that another player here could be added.
Why not a former 1,000-yard, Pro Bowl receiver in Hunter Renfrow? He's caught 74.1% of his career targets in the NFL, so he could end up being the most sure-handed player in this room, and he's also got very shifty route-running as well.
The Broncos do have several young wide receivers that they surely want to develop, but the unit could stand to add another body.
Jayron Kearse, S
I'm not sure the Denver Broncos safeties played a great game, and PJ Locke himself did not play all that well. Locke definitely gave up some yards in coverage and did miss a key tackle, as Zac Stevens of DNVR noted during the game. Overall, the safety room for Denver does not feel nearly as strong for 2024 as it was in 2023.
Jayron Kearse is still on the fee agents market and would make a lot of sense for the Broncos. At this point, it does not feel likely that Justin Simmons will return to the team in any scenario, so they could turn their attention to Kearse and bring in a veteran body, as there are a ton of young and inexperienced players in this unit.