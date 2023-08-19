Denver Broncos could bolster WR room with the help of the New York Giants
The New York Giants have a very deep WR core that lacks top-end talent. Should the Denver Broncos look to add to their own WR core by making a trade with them?
If the Denver Broncos are looking to bolster their WR core before the 2023 NFL season begins, the New York Giants might be the perfect team to help with that. I think the Broncos have a ton of question marks at wide receiver outside of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Rookie draft pick Marvin Mims Jr is an encouraging young player, but is still a rookie and comes with those uncertainties.
Brandon Johnson has shockingly had a nice camp, but he's got virtually no NFL production to back up his player stock. And I'm not sure Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, and Montrell Washington are going to do much for this team. Marquez Callaway was an underrated free agent addition, but he hasn't really done much of note for the team this offseason.
I do think Denver can most definitely add a WR3/4 type of player, and no team has more of those at the moment than the New York Giants. Their WR core is very deep, but it's deep with average players and their WR room lacks a top-end talent. All of the following wide receivers are currently on the Giants' roster:
Isaiah Hodgins
Darius Slayton
Parris Campbell
Wan'Dale Robinson
Jalin Hyatt
Sterling Shepard
Cole Beasley
Jamison Crowder
All of Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt are not going anywhere in my opinion. Hodgins was an encouraging player for them in 2022. Wan'Dale Robinson was a 2022 draft pick, and Slayton re-upped on a two-year deal, and Jalin Hyatt was a 2023 draft pick. However, all of Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard, Cole Beasley, and Jamison Crowder probably aren't guaranteed a roster spot, and I am most definitely intrigued by all of them to an extent.
Right now, the Denver Broncos' top wide receivers are likely going to be Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and Brandon Johnson/Marquez Callaway. With everyone besides Jeudy and Sutton a question mark at this point, why not attempt to make an addition of Campbell, Shepard, Beasley, or Crowder?
Parris Campbell is just 26 years old, has blazing speed, and had a bounce-back year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He caught 63 passes for 623 yards and three scores. Sterling Shepard tore his ACL at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season and is back and healthy. He's been a consistent force for the Giants. He had 656 receiving yards back in 2020, and he's averaged 53.8 yards per game over his seven-year career.
Cole Beasley has also been one of those consistent forces at WR for years. He's never been a WR1 but did have a career-high 967 yards and four scores with the Buffalo Bills back in 2020, so I think he could slide in nicely with the Denver Broncos. Jamison Crowder was drafted back in 2015 and has had separate receiving seasons of 604, 847, 789, 833, and 699 yards. He's also scored at least six touchdowns in three separate seasons.
What the New York Giants have is a bunch of moderately productive wide receivers that would be best suited in a WR3/4 role. They have eight wide receivers of note on their roster, and I highly doubt that the eight mentioned in this article are all going to be on their roster come week one. Perhaps before one or more of them are cut, the Denver Broncos should look and see just how cheap they could get one of the latter four I mentioned.
It would be a wise, veteran addition to a room that has battled inconsistencies and injuries over the last three years.