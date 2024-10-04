Denver Broncos could be getting key special teams ace back for Week 5
One underrated part of the Denver Broncos over the last year has been their special teams unit, and one of their best ST players could return in Week 5. Second-year safety JL Skinner has turned into a weapon on special teams, and it seems like his ankle injury is going to heal up enough to get him back on the field in Week 5:
The Broncos' special teams skill was on full display in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, and this was one of the plays off a Riley Dixon punt that set up one of two safeties that the Broncos' defense were able to get:
In that same game, Skinner also recovered a muffed punt:
He played in 48 special teams snaps through two games before missing the last two games, but given that he's now a full participant on the injury report, he should be good to go. And this is great news, as the Las Vegas' Raiders special teams coach is Tom McMahon, who held the same role in Denver for a few years and someone who did an awful job.
It became a running joke inside Broncos Country just how bad McMahon's ST units were during his time in Denver. He's survived recent dysfunction in Vegas, but could be in store for a brutal game, as Denver's special teams have been among the very best in the NFL since the start of the 2023 NFL Season.
Denver really should not need anything miraculous from their ST unit in Week 5. This game should be a relatively easy drama-free victory, but you just never know. Denver finally having some stability on this side of things is great, and as we all know, players earn their snaps on special teams, so with Skinner set to return, him keeping up this elite play on special teams could earn him some snaps on defense.
Denver's safety room has been among the best in the NFL this year, and it'd be great to eventually see JL Skinner develop as a reliable safety. Denver seeks to win their third game in a row and get to 3-2 on the 2024 NFL Season. The Raiders come to town, and they'll have to deal with a ton of injuries and the Broncos wearing their throwback uniforms, so that may infuse more energy into the crowd.
Can the Denver Broncos come away with a win in Week 5?