Travis Hunter makes it known the Broncos are his top destination in 2025
The best player in the 2025 NFL Draft wants to play for the Denver Broncos. Let that soak in, everybody.
Of course, the Denver Broncos are not currently on track to get one of the top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but you never know how the chips will fall every year when the draft rolls around and if Colorado superstar, Heisman candidate, and #1 overall pick candidate Travis Hunter has anything to say about it, he wants to play for the Denver Broncos.
Travis Hunter says he wants to play for the Denver Broncos in the NFL
"I wish I could go to the Broncos just to stay in Colorado because so much people just welcomed us with open arms and showed us love that we wouldn't have gotten in a different spot"- Travis Hunter
Believe it or not, this is actually not the first time that Travis Hunter has stated publicly using his platform that he wants to play for the Denver Broncos.
Hunter is one of the most special and unique prospects most of us will ever witness at the collegiate level. It's not out of the ordinary for guys to play versatile roles at the college level, but it's borderline unprecedented to see a guy who goes out there and plays like a top-five NFL Draft pick on both sides of the ball.
Not only is Hunter an elite cornerback prospect, but he is also an elite, game-changing wide receiver prospect. The Broncos don't currently have a need at cornerback, but they could absolutely play Hunter offensively and sprinkle him in defensively. Hunter's head coach -- Deion Sanders -- has been adamant that his star pupil will be playing both ways at the NFL level.
Deion is a model of doing things people said no one could do. The man played 641 Major League Baseball games while building a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.
And Hunter absolutely could play both ways in the NFL. It will require a coach believing in his potential to do that, and why not Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos? Even though the Broncos won't likely be picking in the top three overall at this point, there's always a chance that they could parlay some picks and move up to get Hunter.
Receivers and corners don't frequently get picked 1st overall, so perhaps the Broncos will strike if he starts falling down the board a little bit, or if teams have questions about his true NFL projection. And the fact that Hunter wants to play in Denver, maybe he will have the type of leverage to truly "force" his way onto an NFL team. That's not the most likely scenario, but players have a lot of leverage these days and Hunter is one of the most unique. He will have some level of say in where he plays in the NFL, we just won't know all of what's going on behind the scenes.
For now, it's at least exciting to think about the possibility of the best player in college football joining a talent-starved Denver Broncos offense. Imagine the jerseys he would sell...