Weather forecast for Broncos' Week 5 game could not be more ideal
The Denver Broncos struggled mightily on offense in Week 4 due to some brutal weather, but Week 5 could be a different story. Many people including players chimed in on just how bad the weather was in Denver's Week 4 win over the New York Jets, a one-point, slop-fest of a football game. Denver escaped with a 10-9 victory thanks to Jets' kicker Greg Zuerlein missing a go-ahead field goal in the final minute.
This came after Broncos' kicker Wil Lutz missed a field goal that would have given Denver a four-point lead. It was quite the questionable decision to have Lutz kick that FG, but the game is over and Denver won, so let's not get too uptight over it. Denver now returns home for two-straight games and is at home for three of their next four contests.
Well, the weather forecast for Week 5 could not be more ideal, and this is shaping up to be a great environment with the Broncos wearing the 1977 throwback jerseys. Minimal wind is scheduled and clear skies with a high of 77 degrees is what the Broncos will get to enjoy on Sunday.
I'm sure if it's 77 degrees, it could be a bit hotter on the field, but I am sure the Broncos would much rather have this weather than the sloppy conditions in Week 4 at MetLife. I noticed some people were getting very concerned that Bo Nix wasn't really able to complete many passes downfield with the weather, and even with his bigger hands, I guess you could have argued that Nix should have been able to do that.
But it's not like Aaron Rodgers played much better, and when the rain let up, we saw Nix push the ball downfield and ultimately lead the only touchdown drive of the game. In my opinion, the fans getting overly concerned with the offensive performance are being dramatic. A win is a win, and it's sometimes not fair to evaluate a young QB and the entire unit in games like Week 4.
Well, the Las Vegas Raiders come to town in Week 5, and they are coming into this game quite injured. They may not have multiple starters on either side of the ball, so this is a game where most of us can reasonably expect the offense to show signs of life like they did in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.