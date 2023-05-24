Denver Broncos bring back critical piece of offensive line for 2023
The Denver Broncos have finally erased one of the biggest question marks and, frankly, the team's top weakness after all the dust had settled from free agency and the NFL Draft. The offensive line depth -- specifically at offensive tackle -- for this team has been under scrutiny since the team passed on players in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Broncos weren't out of options.
Despite taking visits to the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, veteran Cameron Fleming remained a free agent as the Broncos approached their next round of OTAs. The team decided to bring him back on a one-year deal which could be worth up to $4 million according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Fleming has quickly become one of the longest-tenured players on the team. Three years goes by quickly, doesn't it? When the Broncos originally signed Cam Fleming, the circumstances were very interesting, weren't they? For those who may not remember, Fleming was originally signed alongside Bobby Massie to compete for a starting job after the Ja'Wuan James saga came to an ugly end in the Summer of 2021.
Two years later, and Fleming has been one of the team's most valuable linemen. There is a case to be made that he was also one of the best offensive linemen on the entire team last year along with right guard Quinn Meinerz. That might not be the best curve to be graded on, but Fleming was solid throughout last season, getting called upon to play both right tackle and left tackle.
He ended up starting 15 games in total last season, and if he makes the Denver Broncos' final roster in 2023 (no reason to think he won't at this point), the Broncos will be just the second team that the soon-to-be 31-year-old Fleming will have played more than two seasons with in his NFL career. The other would be the Patriots, the team he was drafted by.
Why would the Denver Broncos make this move? Obviously, the team needed offensive tackle depth. There probably wasn't a better fit out there throughout free agency to come in and backup both Mike McGlinchey at right tackle and Garett Bolles at left tackle than a guy who literally played both of those positions for the Broncos just last season. Although it's a new coaching staff, Fleming is a consummate pro and he is as quality of depth as you will find nowadays.
I guess having Butch Barry in Miami wasn't enough to convince Fleming to ultimately sign there.
This coming season will be Fleming's 10th in the NFL. It's rare to play 10 years in the league, so he definitely deserves his flowers, especially having played for some really good offensive line coaches throughout his time like Dante Scarnecchia (Patriots), Marc Colombo (Cowboys), and Mike Munchak (Broncos).
Kudos to the Denver Broncos for getting this deal done and bringing in some much-needed depth as the team heads into the meat of its offseason program.