3 major moves to get Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl in 2023
Even though the major roster movement across the NFL is likely over, the Denver Broncos can still make a few moves to get them into Super Bowl contender status. I'm not sure there are 10 teams in the NFL with an overall stronger roster than Denver's, which is excellent news.
Between their coaching and personnel, they have one of the better situations in the NFL and should be in a great position to compete in 2023. There are still a few knots they can untie to put the finishing touches on a roster that could be even better than what it is now.
Let's look at three major moves the Broncos can make to get them to the Super Bowl in 2023.
Three major moves to get Broncos to the Super Bowl in 2023
1. Denver Broncos should get Dalvin Cook in the backfield
Right now, it's not clear whether or not the Minnesota Vikings will release Dalvin Cook or not. They could be holding out for the right trade offer. Either way, the Broncos need to be all over this addition. Cook was taken by the Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft while George Paton was in the front office.
His cap hit is clearly too much for the new Vikings' regime to ignore, and they not only extended Alexander Mattison, but they also took DeWayne McBride in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's clear that Cook is not in their long-term plans, but he should be in the Broncos' plans.
It's truly unknown at this point whether or not Javonte Williams will be ready, and 100%, for week one. The team is apparently high on Samaje Perine being able to handle the workload while Williams is out, but I do not buy that for one second. Perine has been an RB2 for his entire career for a reason.
Adding Dalvin Cook to this backfield, a four-time Pro Bowler who has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in the last four seasons, would make the Denver Broncos a seriously deadly offense. The amount of skill players within that offense with Cook in the mix would make them too much to handle.