Denver Broncos biggest steals of the 2023 offseason
The Denver Broncos made some big-money moves in the 2023 offseason, landing high-priced free agents like offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers. But what about the diamonds in the rough? What about the players who maybe weren't valued highly enough by other teams and ended up getting picked up by the Broncos for cheap? I think when you look at the Denver Broncos' 2023 offseason haul, you're going to see a number of steals on either side of the ball.
Which players were the biggest steals? Which players could end up being absolute bargains for the Denver Broncos when all is said and done?
Denver Broncos top steals in 2023 free agency
1. Marquez Callaway, WR
The wide receiver position was a clear priority for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 offseason but it kind of flew under the radar a little bit. There were rumors of the team listening to trades for the likes of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy that never came to fruition. There were also reports that the Broncos were interested in signing free agent receivers Allen Lazard and Adam Thielen before they signed with the Jets and Panthers, respectively.
When all was said and done, the Broncos came away with just one prominent free agent receiver prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, and that was Marquez Callaway. Callaway is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2, over 200 pounds, and he has prior experience in Sean Payton's offense with the New Orleans Saints. Callaway broke into the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted player. It's certainly notable that he was able to do that during the pandemic-impacted 2020 offseason, and not only that, but was on the field in regular season games by the second week of the season.
Callaway had a breakout year in 2021 with the Saints on offense, catching 46 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns. Having a breakout during that year was also notable due to the fact that the majority of the year was spent shuffling QBs in New Orleans. Four different QBs -- Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemien, and Ian Book -- started games for the Saints that year.
And Callaway was a consistent option for all of them. I think he's going to bring some serious value to the Denver Broncos at just one year, $1.35 million.