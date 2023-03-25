Broncos loading up on former Saints, sign WR Marquez Callaway
The Denver Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton continue to look at players who used to be with him in New Orleans to fill spots on the roster. On Friday, the team signed wide receiver Marquez Callaway to a one-year deal to add more depth to the position.
The move certainly seems to be in response to the report from one day earlier that K.J. Hamler could miss up to six months following surgery on his pectoral. That puts his status for the start of the regular season in question.
Callaway went undrafted out of Tennessee in 2020 before signing with the Saints. He quickly became a promising prospect for the team and after having a huge preseason ahead of the 2021 year, he responded by catching 46 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns that season.
But his numbers dipped way down this past season with Payton no longer at the helm. He caught just 16 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown as his role in the offense was greatly diminished.
The Broncos have been looking at the wide receiver position from all angles this offseason. In addition to the constant trade rumors surrounding both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, the Broncos have signed Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who also played in New Orleans.
But with the recent news surrounding Hamler and the fact that Tim Patrick will be coming off of a torn ACL, the team is clearly looking for reinforcements.
Callaway, who will turn 25 years old on Monday, has a big upside and is blazing fast when on the field. He created a terrific deep-ball connection with Jameis Winston in New Orleans during the 2021 preseason and could certainly work in that capacity with Russell Wilson in Denver.
While recent signings of former Saints Humphrey and running back Tony Jones serve as little more than added depth on what will eventually be a 90-player roster, Callaway has a chance to become a big contributor for this team.