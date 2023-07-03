Denver Broncos are being wildly disrespected in NFL power rankings
From top to bottom, the Denver Broncos have one of the best team and organizational situations in the NFL, but their placement in power rankings are not considering that. At the end of the day, we really should not care about random websites and their NFL power rankings, but we read them and react accordingly, whether we like it or not.
The Broncos have made a ton of changes this offseason that have set them up nicely for the 2023 season. Sean Payton brings a Hall of Fame offensive pedigree to the team, and the various free agent additions filled major positions of need.
There really only seems to be one or two things that can derail the season, and that would be Russell Wilson indeed being washed up and suffering more major injuries. Both things happened last year along with a laundry list of other things that led the Broncos to only win five games.
If they can stay just moderately healthy in 2023 and Wilson can indeed bounce back, the Broncos will be one of the 10 best teams in football, but as of now, that doesn't appear to be the case, and their placement in various power rankings is almost disrespectful.
Let's cover a few.
PFF ranked the Broncos 23rd in the NFL, somehow ranking behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, and Chicago Bears.
ESPN.com also ranked the Broncos 23rd in the NFL, behind the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Las Vegas Raiders, among other inferior teams.
NFL.com is perhaps the most ridiculous ranking of them all, pinning the Broncos as the 27th-best team in the NFL, behind much worse teams like the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Rams.
I get that people are low on Russell Wilson, but did any of these rankers pay even a little attention to what the team did this offseason? Does hiring a Hall of Fame head coach mean nothing anymore? Does signing two of the best run-blocking offensive linemen in the NFL not mean anything anymore?
What about signing two very good defensive players in Zach Allen and Frank Clark? Reinforcing the secondary? Adding depth at WR? It's insane how low some of the national NFL outlets are on the Denver Broncos. They truly have no idea what went wrong for the Broncos last year.
I firmly believe that Russell Wilson's share of blame was too much--he was far from the issue, and I think his teammates would agree. We'll see the true state of the Broncos when the 2023 season kicks off where I expect them to shoot up these power rankings.