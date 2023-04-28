Broncos are still best served to let the draft fall to them
As teams in the NFL loaded up on Thursday night in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and will do so again in the second round, the Denver Broncos are still sitting there, patiently awaiting their turn.
As players such as Will Levis, Joey Porter, Jr., Brian Branch and Michael Mayer, all players with first-round grades, sit on the board, the temptation will be there for the team to trade up and get one of them. Broncos Country could be pounding the table for the team to move up to get one of those guys.
But because of the moves the team made to acquire Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, the cost is just too high to do that kind of maneuvering. To come up from the third round into the top half of the second won't come cheap and the Broncos need to steer clear of that thought.
The Broncos only have five picks in this draft. They are not just one player away from a playoff run, they need to build the roster with as many prospects as they can get.
Now if one of those players happens to fall even close to them, then a deal could be entertained.
But if the team chooses to hold steady and make selections at No. 67 and No. 68, there are several great prospects that the team could potentially end up with. Rather than moving up to get their chance at one prospect, while giving up more assets in the process, the Broncos need to stick with their picks and see if they can land multiple future stars.
The Broncos have needs at cornerback, running back, edge rusher and along both the offensive and defensive line. Tight end could even be thrown into that mix as the team has only Greg Dulcich and Albert Okwuegbunam as pass-catching tight ends.
George Paton and Sean Payton need to put their heads together and come away from this draft with the five best players they possibly can with the picks they already own.
The only exception to this idea were to be if the team gets a deal it can't refuse for someone like Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton but that is only because that would lead to further draft capital for the team to utilize.