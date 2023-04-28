3 Reasons The Broncos Need To Move Up For This Projected First Rounder
The first round of the 2023 draft is now past us, and the Broncos, unsurprisingly, were never on the clock. The first round had its fair share of surprises, but perhaps none bigger than a certain SEC quarterback sliding out of the round after being a projected first-rounder for months. The Broncos are entering 2023 with a promising offensive makeup, but it would be foolish to not be cautious at the same time.
The team is coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in NFL history, and is carrying over much of the same offense. If the Broncos are to struggle again, there might be a complete makeover on the offensive side of the ball. The team should seriously consider putting some contingency plans into place, and that could start with the 2023 draft: Here are three reasons the Broncos need to move up and draft Kentucky's Will Levis.
1. The Broncos can dump Russell Wilson's contract after 2023
If the Broncos struggle again in 2023, especially at the quarterback position, the team might be in for a seismic change. Wilson is entering his second year at the helm of the Broncos' offense, but his first was so disasterous that there is already a known, and clear, path for the Broncos to move on after 2023. If they decide to do so, the Broncos will, once again, be without a franchise quarterback.
Drafting Will Levis will give the Broncos a great shot at finding that guy. Levis is coming out of Kentucky as one of the more polished quarterbacks in the draft, and there was chatter of him going as high as first overall to the Panthers just a few days back. The Broncos would likely need to move into the second round to get this done, but the reward could be well worth the price.
Levis, like a few other quarterbacks in this class, could very easily be a plug-and-play guy in the NFL. In the right situation, he could be a week one starter in the NFL. However, if he were to join the Broncos, he could benefit from a year behind Wilson and backup Jarrett Stidham, while also working closely with Sean Payton, Joe Lombardi, and Davis Webb. And then, whether it be due to Russ' performance, age, or contract, Levis could be a solid choice to lead the Broncos at quarterback going forward.