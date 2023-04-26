10 best prospects who could potentially be on the board for Broncos in third round of NFL Draft
Who could still be available to the Denver Broncos at picks 67 and 68 in the 2023 NFL Draft?
It will be a painstaking process to watch 66 other players selected in the draft but when the Broncos finally go on the clock on Friday night, there will still be several talented players available to choose from.
Looking through several mock drafts and considering the needs of all other 31 teams, we can begin to get a decent idea of some of the players who could be there. Of course, with the draft being as unpredictable as it is, some of these guys could go in the first round while players many feel are first-round choices could still be on the board on day three.
These things happen in the draft.
This list of prospects includes players who could be available when the Broncos make their first two choices (barring any trades) and takes into consideration some of the top needs on the roster.
The Broncos will be looking for another cornerback and Tyrique Stevenson fits the bill as a physical corner with length who is an absolute specimen.
After starting his career at Georgia, Stevenson transferred to Miami. He has big-time experience playing at two of the top programs in the country and he will help a team at the next level as a developmental boundary corner who is a solid tackler.
The Broncos need one of these kinds of guys because they have a lot of players who can fill in as slot corners but the outside remains a question mark. Stevenson would fit nicely.
Darius Rush made my list of best potential sleepers in this class, mostly because as far as cornerbacks are concerned, his name just isn't being mentioned as much as many of the other guys in this class.
That could be because he began his career as a wide receiver before converting to defensive back, but he is one of the fastest DB's in this class. He will need some time to develop but he has the raw skills a team like the Broncos would love to have as well as the things that can't be coached, such as his 6-foot-2 frame and terrific length.