5 best NFL Draft sleeper prospects for Broncos to consider
With the NFL Draft just days away, all 32 teams in the league have shaped their boards and circled the players they hope to get. But if you've ever watched a draft, you know how unpredictable the selection process can be.
That is why teams need to be familiar with all of the players and know where value can be found, even in later rounds. That will be of even higher importance for the Broncos this year as the team has only five total picks and won't make a selection until the third round.
General manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton will have identified some good sleeper prospects who they could decide to pull the trigger on if they fall to them. Here are five such sleepers and who knows, maybe some of these names are on that list?
Potential draft sleepers for Broncos to consider
The Broncos will almost certainly look to address the depth of the offensive line in this draft, the big question will be when they choose to do it as the team has other needs as well.
But Pittsburgh's Carter Warren is a potential day three prospect that the team should have the opportunity to take if it so desires. Warren is a prospect that we have talked about before and one that the Broncos have met with on more than one occasion.
That certainly indicates that he is on their radar.
Warren is 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. He is above average in pass protection and started 39 games for the Panthers in college. He is already 24 years old and is coming off of a torn meniscus which are some factors that could chase many teams away.
But the Broncos wouldn't need Warren on the field immediately and he could develop in the team's system and turn into a terrific potential swing tackle on the roster.