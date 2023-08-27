Broncos announce five roster moves, including Kendall Hinton being waived
The 53-man roster deadline is on Tuesday at 4:00 PM ET, Denver, as well as the other 31 NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 players to 53. The Broncos' roster is already at 85 after five moves.
The NFL 2023 season is around the corner, as we are exactly 14 days away from the Denver Broncos season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Preseason is now over, and the next Broncos' game is a regular season one. But first, a tough part for some players, as it is the roster cuts.
Every NFL team, including the Denver Broncos, has until Tuesday, August 29, at 4:00 PM ET, to announce their 53-man roster. During preseason, teams had 90-player rosters, and on Tuesday, it has to be trimmed to 53 players. It is tough because there are lots of players that will probably never play for an NFL team. Teams have 16 practice squad spots, so some of the waived/released players could get back, either with the team that cut them or with another team.
Less than 24 hours after the impressive 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale, the Denver Broncos have already reduced their roster from 90 to 85 players, by waiving four players and releasing one.
The Broncos released offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, who was signed back in February. Additionally, they have waived wide receivers Kendall Hinton, J.J. Koski, Nick Williams, and defensive back Delonte Hood.
Hinton is a potential practice squad candidate, but at the moment, he is headed to waivers. He has appeared in 29 games for the Broncos, with 6 starts, including the iconic emergency quarterback start against the New Orleans Saints during the COVID season, where he went one for nine completion/attempts, 13 yards, and 2 interceptions. Following that year, Kendall played at WR for the first time during his NFL career in an official game. Hinton had 39 receptions, 486 receiving yards, and one TD for the Broncos.
Three receivers were waived by Denver, Hinton, J.J. Koski, and Nick Williams, which leaves 10 on the roster at the moment (Jeudy, Sutton, Johnson, Mims, Callaway, Humphrey, Washington, Bandy, Grimes, and Hammond). The expectation is that the Broncos will have six or seven receivers on the roster.
Finally, regarding Hood, he signed to the practice squad at the end of last season and then signed a future/reserves contract. He had some ups and downs during the 2023 preseason and is also a practice squad candidate.
Out of the five, Hinton and Hood are the most likely players to be back on the practice squad after Tuesday's deadline.