Broncos destroy the Rams in Preseason finale: Key takeaways from the 41-0 win
Broncos wrap up the 2023 preseason with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams. The next one... Week 1 against the Raiders!
The Denver Broncos have wrapped their 2023 preseason with a massive 41-0 win at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Denver lost back-to-back games against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers but finished it in a fancy way.
The game against the Rams was the first game in Empower Field after the $100 million renovations, and also Sean Payton's first home game and win as the Denver Broncos head coach, despite being a preseason game.
No starters, no problem for the Broncos, as Jarrett Stidham led the offense to a 27-0 first half, and then Ben DiNucci, who played in the entire second half, led the offense to 14 points. It was a very positive game for the Denver Broncos overall. Coach Payton decided to rest his starters, as they had enough reps in two joint practices with the Rams against Los Angeles' starters.
With that being said, let's take a look at the stats of the game.