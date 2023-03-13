Denver Broncos already making huge additions to the offensive line
During the legal tampering period on Monday, news broke that the Denver Broncos plan on signing guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey.
These are huge, huge additions to the Broncos' offensive line which has been a sore spot for years. George Paton and Sean Payton are not messing around, making so far, two big wave one signings.
The first one to break was the team signing Ben Powers to a four year contract worth $52 million, with $28.5 guaranteed.
Having a solid left guard in place after four iffy seasons is huge for the Broncos. Powers will likely play next to Garett Bolles and perhaps another free agent addition at the center position.
Then, the Broncos got their right tackle. Enter, Mike McGlinchey.
The Broncos will soon ink McGlinchey, a former first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers back in 2018 to a five-year contract worth over $50 million in guarantees.
The Pa(y)ton's are not messing around, guys. These aren't Band-Aid solutions at massive holes along the offensive line. These are high quality, top of the market signings at each position. Both Powers and McGlinchey are easily top 10 at their respective positions.
I am curious to see what the Broncos do at the center and left tackle positions. I do think Garett Bolles isn't guaranteed to be back in Denver next year and I wonder if the Broncos would spend big money on a third position along their offensive line.
We'll see what happens, but right now, the offensive line looks like this:
LT: Garett Bolles
LG: Ben Powers
C: ???
RG: Quinn Meinerz
RT: Mike McGlinchey
Perhaps a lower-cost, starting-caliber center addition could be in play for Denver, or maybe they'll make a big splash here seeing as they just did it for two major holes in this unit.