Denver Broncos make 3 huge splashes early on in NFL Free Agency
The Denver Broncos have made their first big signing of 2023 NFL Free Agency, bringing in free agent offensive guard Ben Powers, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens. The four-year deal was first reported by Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
The deal has since been reported to be worth $52 million over the next four years with $28.5 million guaranteed. The last time the Broncos dipped into the free agent market at the offensive guard position was in 2020 when they signed Graham Glasgow for four years, $44 million. So this seems like pretty fair market value for Powers considering inflation in the league the last handful of offseasons.
3 big splash moves for the Denver Broncos early in 2023 Free Agency
1. Ben Powers, LG (4 years, $52 million)
Of course, we need to mention what this means for the here and now with the Denver Broncos. Ben Powers has been a starter for the Baltimore Ravens and a very good one. He's going to come into Denver and start at the left guard position which means that the incumbent -- Dalton Risner -- is undoubtedly leaving in free agency. At the time of this writing, we don't know where that will be.
What we do know is that the Broncos had to address the offensive line in a big way, and they have done exactly that. The Broncos allowed 63 sacks last season, most in the NFL, and Ben Powers has been tremendous for the Ravens in pass protection. That's also a team that runs the ball a ton, so Powers should bring some nice balance to the position in place of Dalton Risner.