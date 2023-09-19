AFC West Quarterback Power Rankings after Week 2
Did Russell Wilson do enough to impress in Week 2, despite an 0-2
By Ryan Heckman
It is still early, but the Denver Broncos are off to an 0-2 start in the Sean Payton era and things look like they have remained similar to a year ago.
One thing that's somewhat different, though, is the play of Russell Wilson. While he hasn't been an All Pro by any means, he has at least shown slight improvements from last season and is pacing for a great year, overall.
Still, the Broncos are in an early hole this year and need more from Wilson and their offense.
Speaking of Wilson, let's check in on where he ranks amongst his AFC West peers in our latest quarterback power rankings.
4. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders
When the Las Vegas Raiders decided to move on from Derek Carr even before the 2022 campaign was over with, fans were hopeful that the team would upgrade the position. After all, you don't treat the franchise passing leader that way unless you have drastic changes and plans on the horizon, right?
Wrong.
The Raiders, instead, made a backwards (lateral, at best) move and signed Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Carr. Through two weeks, Garoppolo has been just plain bad. He has totaled 385 passing yards, three touchdowns and three picks. For perspective, last year with the 49ers, Garoppolo threw just four interceptions in 11 games played.
The Raiders look awful, and for several reasons. But, they're not going anywhere so long as Garoppolo continues playing mediocre at best. There are even some Raiders fans calling for rookie Aidan O'Connell to get his chance soon, which should tell you just how bad things have gotten in a hurry, for Vegas.