QB Russell Wilson is on pace for the best season of his career in 2023
If Russell Wilson keeps this level of play up, Denver might have something.
Even though it's early, Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson is on pace to have, by far, the best statistical season of his NFL career. Through two games, Wilson might not be "cooked" as some might say. He's actually on pace to have the best statistical season of his career. And if the defense cannot get going, an elite year by the quarterback may end up being wasted.
I did the math through two games. I just extrapolated it over a 17-game season. This is what the veteran quarterback is currently on pace to put out this year:
The difference between the 2022 and 2023 versions of Russell Wilson is obvious already, and I think people who can't recognize how much better Wilson looks are just lying to you and themselves. Sure, Wilson threw an interception, but that came on a clear miscommunication with Courtland Sutton. It's currently unknown whether or not the miscommunication was on Wilson or Sutton.
Either way, the much-criticized QB is on pace to throw for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. His passer rating of 109.2 would end up being the third-highest of his career. Hitting 43 touchdowns could be a career-high for the QB, and his projected yardage total would rank as the third-highest output of his Hall of Fame career
On a side note, this would also likely give him the Comeback Player of the Year award as well, which is a nice accomplishment. Overall, Russell Wilson looks fine. The offense has averaged 25 points per game thus far, and we've seen big plays on the ground and through the air. Sean Payton's unit is going to remain consistent throughout the year, and will probably finish as one of the better units in the NFL.
I am not a film guru. I have a very limited understanding of the X's and O's of football, but one thing that my eyes tell me is that Vance Joseph's defense, which has virtually the same exact players as Ejiro Evero's 2022 Broncos' defense, is clearly not a competent unit. Joseph is missing the mark somewhere. Yes, the defense doesn't have as much talent as we think, but man, Vance Joseph's second tenure with the team does not look promising.