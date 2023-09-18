Denver Broncos 4 stock up, 4 stock down following devastating loss to Commanders
Which Denver Broncos players had their stock move up or down following a devastating Week 2 loss vs Washington Commanders?
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos fall to 0-2 on the season after an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 2 as they now sit alone at last place in the AFC West. Despite the game molding into an offensive shootout, defensive woes ultimately held back the Broncos from picking up their first win of the season under new head coach Sean Payton.
With the Broncos now moving onto their third matchup of the season with the Miami Dolphins, it will be a long week of assessment on both sides of the ball as coaches look to fix several issues in preparation for one of their tougher opponents of the season. In their Week 2 loss, Denver struggled to perform in the second and third levels of the defense and thus cost them the game. However, there are a handful of players with appreciable performances with well-deserved shoutouts, despite the outcome of the game.
Denver Broncos Stock Up following loss to Commanders:
WR Marvin Mims Jr.
It was an unbelievable performance from Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. considering the low amount of touches he received during Sunday's game. Mims Jr. accounted for 168 all-purpose yards including 123 receiving, 10 rushing, and a 45-yard punt return on special teams as well. The Broncos' second-round pick out of Oklahoma was one of the few bright spots on the team and showcased a lot of vertical speed that the offense had lacked since the loss of WR KJ Hamler. Head coach Sean Payton trading up to acquire the 21-year-old receiver was immediately justified after his performance in Week 2 and looks to be the future at the position for years to come.
QB Russell Wilson
Despite turning the ball over twice, QB Russell Wilson looked much more comfortable and efficient under head coach Sean Payton. The veteran QB threw for 308 yards (17.1 yards per completion), three touchdowns, and rushed six times for 56 yards. The offense had its sputters towards the end of the first half and beginning of the second half however, Wilson always kept the team in the game despite the defense having one of the worst games we've seen in the Mile High in years. A more aggressive Russell Wilson was a reassuring thing to see, especially witnessing his vintage deep ball connect with WR Marvin Mims Jr. for two large gains. Wilson was anything but the problem Sunday as the offense totaled 33 points.