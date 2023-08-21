AFC West Power Rankings after preseason Week 2
Do the Broncos stand a chance in our latest AFC West power rankings?
By Ryan Heckman
Through two weeks of the NFL preseason, the Denver Broncos are 0-2 and that doesn't matter in the least bit.
If we were two weeks into the regular season, however, we'd be awfully close to the panic button. These Broncos have a lot mortgaged for the presence of Sean Payton and Russell Wilson. If it doesn't work out this year, heads might just roll.
Although the preseason hasn't taught us a lot just yet, let's take an objective look at the AFC West and where each team fits into our latest power rankings.
4. Denver Broncos
I hate to break it to you, Broncos fans, but this team still has far more question marks that will need answering during the regular season. If you do a simple search of "Russell Wilson" right now, you'll see a plethora of different headlines with various opinions and questions of whether or not he is going to have a bounce-back season.
Sean Payton is a great coach and football mind. He is one of the most experienced and respected guys in his position, but it all depends on whether or not Wilson can become even some of the guy he once was, and none of who he was in 2022. He's played sparingly through the first two games, and has shown some good things. But, we need to see it during the regular season and against top-tier defenses.
Denver's defense should be just fine. We know they have talent on that side of the ball. Even on offense, they have plenty of firepower, especially if Javonte Williams indeed returns to form. The receiving core has a ton of talent. Hopefully, Wilson can step back up to who he was a couple of years ago.
But for now, the questions are far too aplenty to place the Broncos anywhere higher than last in the AFC West.